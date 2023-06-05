The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Photographer Rodney Harris captures image of first whale to city for fourth consecutive year

By Monique Patterson and Lillian Altmann
Updated June 5 2023 - 3:24pm, first published 10:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The first Southern Right Whale has arrived in Warrnambool. It was spotted about one kilometre out to sea from Thunder Point. Picture by Rodney Harris Photography.
The first Southern Right Whale has arrived in Warrnambool. It was spotted about one kilometre out to sea from Thunder Point. Picture by Rodney Harris Photography.

The first whale has been spotted at Warrnambool.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.