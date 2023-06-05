The first whale has been spotted at Warrnambool.
Photographer Rodney Harris captured this image at Thunder Point about 10am on Monday morning.
He said he believed the Southern Right Whale was about one kilometre out from Thunder Point.
Mr Harris was delighted to spot the first whale to the city.
It's something he has been lucky enough to do four years in a row.
The sighting comes after another sighting at cape Bridgewater on May 27.
Victorian Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action (DEECA) senior scientist Kasey Stamation confirmed the sighting.
"This morning, Monday June 5, a local photographer sighted a Southern Right Whale off Thunder Point," Ms Stamation said.
This is the first confirmed whale sighting for Warrnambool this season.
"We encourage the community to help in whale conservation efforts by uploading any photographs and sightings of the visiting whales to the online platform, WhaleFace.
Last month, Allen McCauley captured the first Southern Right Whale in the region this season near the Petrified Forest in Cape Bridgewater.
Mr McCauley told The Standard he had photographed the whales for about seven years.
He said he loved watching the calves learn from their mothers before they head back to Antarctica.
As I'm retired it keeps the mind active," he said.
Mr McCauley was a carpenter for Glenelg Shire Council for 22 years before retiring.
He submits the photographs to WhaleFace, a citizen science catalogue project.
DEECA senior scientist in wildlife ecology Kasey Stamation said it was hoped there would be a high number of whales returning to waters off Warrnambool.
"This year we may see whales returning from a few seasons ago," Ms Stamation said.
"We hope to also see some new mothers, which would be a promising sign the population may be increasing."
It is also a timely reminder the Conservation Regulator has a vessel exclusion zone in place around Logans Beach, from June to October, to protect the whales.
The zone prevents all powered watercraft, including boats and jet skis, from entering the area between Gaul's Cave and Moyjil beach.
Boaters are reminded to stay alert because the whales could be difficult to spot, slow down to five knots when within 300 metres of a whale and less than 10 knots when within one kilometre of whales.
People must stay 200 metres away from the whales when using a boat and 300 kilometres while using a jet ski.
