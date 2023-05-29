The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Offender tries to break into two Portland units

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 29 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 10:18am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Shogun brand electric scooter was stolen from out the front of a Portland unit. This is a file image.
A Shogun brand electric scooter was stolen from out the front of a Portland unit. This is a file image.

An elderly Portland man is scared to sleep in his own home after an offender tried to break in at the weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.