A pair of teenagers starred for Koroit as it narrowly defeated Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday to record its fifth win of the Hampden league season. Midcourters Shelby O'Sullivan, 14, and Millie Jennings, 17, were dominant in the victory which propelled the Saints to outright third on the ladder.
"It was a really good game of netball," Saints co-coach Kate Dobson said.
"Quite physical and Hamilton played quite fast, and I thought we didn't get caught up in their style of game, we just played patient at times when we needed to and yeah it worked in our favour."
Dobson acknowledged it was a "team effort" but lauded the work of O'Sullivan and Jennings.
It's a big task for a young girl to play at that level and she doesn't have a lot of senior experience but it's probably her best game so far I think.- Kate Dobson
"We gave our best to Shelby O'Sullivan, our little 14-year-old wing-attack," she said. "It's a big task for a young girl to play at that level and she doesn't have a lot of senior experience but it's probably her best game so far I think. And then Millie Jennings to play against a quality opponent in the centre and then give give us a lot both defensively and in attack was a great effort."
The Saints mentor said "she couldn't be happier really" with how the side is tracking after seven rounds.
"We knew the next three games were important and Hamilton were the beginning of an important run of games," she said.
"So we've got the first win we really wanted on the board but we're just going to chip away each week and keep building and hopefully get a few more wins."
Attacker Danielle Vankalken was named the best performer for the Kangaroos, who sit fourth with a record of four wins, two losses and a draw.
Meanwhile, Camperdown earned its first points of the season thanks to a two-goal triumph against Portland.
The youth-laden Magpies won 35-33 against the Tigers after leading at every change.
Sophie Conheady scored 23 goals for the Magpies while Hayley Reid impressed for the Tigers.
The Tigers and Port Fairy are still searching for their first wins of the season after the Seagulls were trounced by a clinical Cobden Bombers outfit 88-13. Emily Finch shot 67 goals for the Bombers, who strengthened their hold on second place.
In the remaining match, Warrnambool held on for a thrilling two-point win against Terang Mortlake.
The Blues trailed at the first three breaks but prevailed 40-38 courtesy of a 14 to five goal final quarter in their favour. Sarah Smith was named the Blues' best while Alice Kain was the Bloods' equivalent.
