Teenagers Shelby O'Sullivan and Millie Jennings dominant for Koroit in win against Hamilton Kangaroos

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 28 2023 - 6:11pm, first published 6:00pm
Millie Jennings was Koroit's best player in its win over Hamilton Kangaroos. Picture by Justine McCullagh-Beasy
A pair of teenagers starred for Koroit as it narrowly defeated Hamilton Kangaroos on Saturday to record its fifth win of the Hampden league season. Midcourters Shelby O'Sullivan, 14, and Millie Jennings, 17, were dominant in the victory which propelled the Saints to outright third on the ladder.

