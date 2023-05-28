A luckless Cobden recruit looks set for another stint on the sidelines after suffering an injury in his side's 98-all draw with Port Fairy on Saturday.
Returning Bomber Dan Watson left the field with a hamstring injury in the third quarter against the Seagulls.
The versatile Bomber, who can play in defence or on-ball, was only playing his third game back for his former club after suffering a hamstring in a pre-season practice match.
Cobden coach Dan Casey said he expected it to be a "six week injury".
"We lost Dan Watson to a hamstring injury again which is disappointing because he did a lot of rehab to get back playing," Casey said.
"(He) played two and a half games in a row and I thought he was playing well yesterday, he was playing on Kaine Mercovich. Just halfway through the third quarter he limped off the ground."
The Bombers were in front by 11 points at three quarter time and held a significant lead in the final term.
"I think at one stage we got out to 24 points in the last quarter there," Casey said.
"Port just turned it on in the last six or seven minutes at the end there. It's just the way it goes I suppose.
"We played majority well all day it was a cracking day but their A-graders right in the last five or six minutes, (Matt) Sully, Mercovich and Jason Rowan combined really well there for a period there at the end."
Rowan kicked five goals for the Seagulls while Jordan Fowler continued his strong season for the Bombers.
The Bombers mentor saw positives in the result.
"It was disappointing to get a draw but it's better to walk away with two points than none at all," he said.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
