The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool named finalist in tourism award, residents urged to vote

Monique Patterson
By Monique Patterson
Updated May 28 2023 - 5:43pm, first published 12:57pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
City a finalist in tourism award
City a finalist in tourism award

Warrnambool has been named as a finalist in the Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Monique Patterson

Monique Patterson

Journalist

I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.