City a finalist in tourism award

Warrnambool has been named as a finalist in the Victorian Top Tourism Town Awards.
The city is a finalist in the top tourism town category with a population over 5000.
Warrnambool acting mayor Max Taylor called on everyone to vote on the Victoria Tourism Industry Council website.
"For anyone planning a holiday, Warrnambool really does have it all," Cr Taylor said.
"It's the perfect blend of a relaxed seaside location with all of the amenities you could ever need.
"As the regional capital of the Great South Coast, we have an array of dining, retail and accommodation choices to suit all travellers and our CBD is located just a stones-throw from the foreshore area.
"Bordered by the Merri and Hopkins rivers along with the ocean, there's no shortage of great places to cast a line either, whether that's from a pontoon or in a boat."
To vote, visit www.vtic.com.au/toptourismtown from June 1.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
I'm a journalist with more than 15 years experience. I currently work at The Standard in Warrnambool. If you have anything to add to this story please contact me at mpatterson@warrnamboolstandard.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.