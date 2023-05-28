Camperdown coach Neville Swayn highlighted the importance of early season wins following his side's 15.16 (108) to 7.6 (48) Hampden league victory against Portland on Saturday.
The Hampden league ladder is extremely tight this season, with the high-flying Magpies sitting third after seven rounds, four-points behind first-placed South Warrnambool and only six-points ahead of seventh-placed Cobden.
"We're happy with how we're going, when we know we've got a lot of improvement in front of us which is pleasing as well," Swayn said.
"To get early wins with how even the year is, it's crucial, so yeah we're really pleased with how we're going. The boys are going well, they're working hard so it's a reward for them."
Heading into the final term scores were level between the two sides at 34-all before the Magpies rose a level to pile on 11 goals in the fourth quarter.
Swayn said he was pleased with how his side finished the game after losing its way somewhat in the third term.
"A little bit of execution, going back to what we've been doing well over the last probably month I thought we just went a little way from that in the third quarter," he said.
"Credit to Portland they played really well. They took their opportunities in the third quarter and put a lot of pressure back on us on the scoreboard.
"We were just getting back to the basics and doing what we do well pretty much in the last quarter."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.