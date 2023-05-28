The Standard
Home/Sport/HFNL

Camperdown defeats Portland by 60 points in Hampden league round seven clash

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 28 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Skipper Luke O'Neill
Skipper Luke O'Neill

Camperdown coach Neville Swayn highlighted the importance of early season wins following his side's 15.16 (108) to 7.6 (48) Hampden league victory against Portland on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.