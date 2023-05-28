Emergency services are responding to a car fire near the Coleraine racecourse.
CFA trucks from Coleraine, Gritjurk and Hilgay are responding to the blaze, a CFA media spokeswoman said.
The fire is not yet under control and five tankers are on scene.
The cause of the fire is not yet known.
Residents were urged to be cautious when travelling in the area.
"Slow down to 40km/h when you see the red and blue lights flashing," the spokeswoman said.
Anyone with information should contact CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000.
