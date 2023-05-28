An ex-Hampden and Eastern league forward recruited back to the club in recent weeks could prove a point of difference for Nirranda throughout the season, according to coach Nick Couch.
Young gun Jackson Couch has come across to the Blues after a stint with Blackburn in Melbourne's revered Eastern league, arguably Victoria's strongest football competition.
The forward, who is the younger brother of Melbourne Stars pace bowler Brody, played with North Warrnambool Eagles, including in the 2019 Hampden league grand final as a teenager and previously with Cobden.
His presence helped inspire the Blues to a "really good win" against Kolora-Noorat on Saturday in the Warrnambool and District league, with the reigning premiers shaking off a sluggish start to coast to a 11.13 (79) to 5.10 (40).
"We're really happy with the performance, it's a really good win for the boys against a quality opponent," Couch told The Standard.
"The boys played really well I thought. First quarter was a tussle and we weren't getting it in to the forward line deep enough. Too many shallow entries and they were rebounding it out.
"After quarter time we lifted the pressure and to bring the ball out the front of the stoppage and get it in deeper and into dangerous areas is something we've been working on and it pulled off well and got some good scores."
He said Jackson, who was best afield on Saturday, was an important addition to the forward line structure.
"We tried in the pre-season to get him, he's been living in Melbourne and playing division one Eastern and probably wasn't quite getting the opportunities," he said.
"He's very handy. Our forward line hadn't clicked so far this year and he is probably that player we needed, a mid-sized player who can get up the ground.
"He's a great addition to the club."
Brayden Harkness' strong form rolled on with another excellent display down back while Luke Irving was a standout.
The Blues will lose Max Primmer next week after sustaining concussion while Couch confirmed a few others were battling soreness and niggles which would be managed in coming weeks.
Power coach Nick Bourke said lapses were once again an issue for his side.
"It was even for the first part and similar to last week (against Panmure) we had some lapses and they were able to make the most of it," he said.
"They're a quality side and we learnt a lot from it, but we're not far away I don't think."
The Power did suffer a double injury blow with Bourke himself set to miss a "significant portion" of the season after dislocating his shoulder in the dying stages while Stephen O'Connor injured his hamstring and will be assessed throughout the week.
