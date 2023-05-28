The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Nirranda recruit Jackson Couch stars in crucial WDFNL win against Kolora-Noorat

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 28 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nirranda's Luke Irving was lively in the win against Kolora-Noorat. File picture.
Nirranda's Luke Irving was lively in the win against Kolora-Noorat. File picture.

An ex-Hampden and Eastern league forward recruited back to the club in recent weeks could prove a point of difference for Nirranda throughout the season, according to coach Nick Couch.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.