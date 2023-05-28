Panmure is hopeful a lower leg injury to vice-captain Brad Gedye isn't too serious but concedes it may be without the gun on-baller for a while.
The injury, alongside a rolled ankle for Wil Fleming, was the only downside of a hard-fought 72-point win against a plucky Old Collegians at home on Saturday, 19.18 (132) to 9.6 (60).
"We're not sure what the go is, we'll wait on a scan at this stage," Bulldogs coach Chris Bant said of Gedye, who was enjoying a brilliant year.
"I don't know, he was putting a bit of weight on it (after the game). We don't think it's broken but it might have a little bit of a crack in it. We're just not sure, we won't know until he can get in for an x-ray."
The Bulldogs mentor said his side weren't at their absolute best was pleased to walk away with the four points.
"I thought Collegians were good, moved the footy pretty well and cracked in hard all day," he said.
"To be honest I don't think we played very well. We won by 72 so we obviously did alright for a while but it probably wasn't the four quarter performance we were after."
Gun Bulldog Lachlan McLeod was the star of the show, slotting nine goals and a stack of the football in another class showing.
"I thought he started the season slow but his last four weeks have been very good," Bant said.
"He copped a pretty heavy tag (on Saturday) but he showed his maturity and wore it and showed he can still be very damaging.
"He's so talented and he showed that."
