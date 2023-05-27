Cleaner entries inside the forward line and an element of "luck" played its part as South Rovers just held on to secure the four points on Saturday.
The Lions just held off the much-improved Timboon Demons in a Warrnambool and District league thriller, recording the 12.14 (86) to 13.7 (85) victory, their second win of the season.
Pleased to win but conceding the Demons made life difficult to get their game up and going despite a blistering opening quarter, Lions coach Tim Condon said it was an interesting battle.
"Early in the first we were on top, but we coughed a few easy goals up and missed a few opportunities and it opened up the door a bit for them," he said.
"We felt close enough in control but they just hanged in there all day to their credit. We were pretty lucky I suppose to come away with the win in the end."
The Lions mentor said the Demons, in many ways are difficult team to prepare for, which made for a contest where each team had their own areas of dominance.
"The hard thing is there is a gap between the top four or five and the bottom four or five, but what we did notice is they did struggle to score a bit against Collegians but we knew they could score if they wanted to," he said.
"We've been leaking a few goals but around the ground it was pretty even, but they were a bit cleaner on the inside with their hands but we used the ball pretty well when we got it on the outside."
Condon said spearhead Tim Ryan was excellent with seven goals, helped by "cleaner footy going inside" while Brad Bushell continued a fine season down back and was doing some big jobs on the league's best forwards.
The Lions are hopeful a quad injury sustained by Alex White wasn't too bad but weren't sure at this stage.
Sports reporter with The Standard
