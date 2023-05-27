The Standard
South Rovers hold on late to record one-point win against Timboon Demons

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 28 2023 - 5:38pm, first published May 27 2023 - 6:47pm
South Rovers' Beau Turland and Timboon Demons' Sam Newey jostle for possession of the ball. Picture by Sean McKenna
South Rovers' Beau Turland and Timboon Demons' Sam Newey jostle for possession of the ball. Picture by Sean McKenna

Cleaner entries inside the forward line and an element of "luck" played its part as South Rovers just held on to secure the four points on Saturday.

