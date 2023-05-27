Russells Creek A grade coach Stacy Dunkley understands the importance of ensuring motivation and confidence is high despite the inevitable ups and downs of the season.
After a "mentally and physically" challenging past few weeks, the highly-regarded Creekers mentor was left proud of her group's resilience after overcoming Allansford 52-42 to stay within touching distance of the Warrnambool and District league top-five.
"These are the big ones to win for us," Dunkley told The Standard.
"We know the top three are pretty hard mentally and physically to overcome and to get close to.
"We play those tough sides and it's hard. They don't really have the task as coach to have to try and motivate because they're always up and about.
"That's something as a middle side we don't have, so we try and push through for these games. Getting around together as a team and pumping each other up is important and we lift when we do that.
"It's good to build the confidence and show the girls we can be really competitive and it'll help us moving forward."
The Creekers mentor said goalies Zoe Murrells and Bonnie Winter stood tall when it mattered.
"For Zoe, it's the first time she's shot 34 goals in her history so she was up and about and Bonnie Winter, she's been a bit down on herself but she shined and got out of her head and shot perfectly," she said.
"My defence end were also really great and talking well which is awesome to see."
She added Sarah Robertson was best on court and provided a dynamic "presence" for her teammates to look up to.
"Her presence is really uplifting everyone on court with her great talk," Dunkley said.
Merrivale, meanwhile, is continuing to work hard to put together a full four quarter effort despite consolidating its second-place position with a 67-43 win against Dennington.
Tigers mentor Elisha Sobey said while winning was always pleasing there was a lot of work for her group moving forward.
"It was probably a good half, our last quarter I thought we took the foot off the pedal so I'm trying to drill into the girls at the moment that we need to play a full four quarters," she said.
"I'm not a big fan of having really big wins to be honest. I want to go out over the next few weeks and not focus on the scoreboard too much and just focus on our game.
"Our last quarter was pretty horrible so we're looking forward to putting four solid quarters together. But we're all up and about and enjoying themselves though which is great."
Skipper Georgia Martin was at her dynamic best in the win, with Sobey praising the recruit's impact on court.
"Georgia was good. She played four consistent quarters. She's starting to really grow and it's sinking in what she needs to bring to our side," Sobey said.
"She's improving each week. She's so athletic and has the longest arms and legs and loves a quick game and that's the way we love it but it's about putting the puzzle together."
In the remaining A grade matches, Nirranda's unbeaten season rolled on with a comfortable 78-44 win against Kolora-Noorat, Timboon Demons continued its strong form with a 50-34 victory against South Rovers while Panmure won 47-33 against Old Collegians.
