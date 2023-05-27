The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

WDFNL netball wrap: Russells Creek bank vital win, Merrivale look for improvement

Nick Creely
By Nick Creely
Updated May 28 2023 - 5:31pm, first published May 27 2023 - 6:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sarah Robertson was a major presence for Russells Creek in Saturday's win. Picture by Anthony Brady
Sarah Robertson was a major presence for Russells Creek in Saturday's win. Picture by Anthony Brady

Russells Creek A grade coach Stacy Dunkley understands the importance of ensuring motivation and confidence is high despite the inevitable ups and downs of the season.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nick Creely

Nick Creely

Sports Journalist

Sports reporter with The Standard

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.