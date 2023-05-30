Photographer lands rare bird photo

An all-white willie wagtail is a rare sight, but to capture such a clear shot is even rarer. Enter Warrnambool photographer Perry Cho.
Mr Cho, who is known to never do things by half measure, captured numerous detailed photos of the pure white bird on the weekend.
The photos of the leucistic bird was taken in the Warrnambool region but the location is being kept under wraps because it is on private property.
Mr Cho is well known for his bird calendars which have raised about $130,000 for charities but recently he hasn't been able to get away to take more.
"I love doing this. It's my passion," he said.
"This is a special shot. It's pretty rare. It would be one in a million."
Willie wagtails are well-known across Australia for their distinctive black and white markings, tail waggling and assertive behaviour.
But while the black and white birds are common, white ones are not.
Leucism is a rare genetic condition, different from albinism, resulting in the loss of pigment. Albino birds have red or pink eyes.
Mr Cho has long wanted to capture a photo of an albino blue wren, but is happy he found this one instead.
"I have been waiting for an albino bird because they are so rare," he said.
"The willie wagtail is special because of the feathers that fan out."
He said leucistic birds did not survive in the wild very long because their white colour made them a target for predators.
Mr Cho hasn't been out to photograph birds for about 12 months after a health scare last year which saw his vision go blurry over a short space of time, leaving him unable to even read emails.
He underwent cataract surgery in August and is now back behind the camera doing what he loves - taking photos of birds.
Among the spectacular photos of birds he has snapped on camera is one of a pink robin which captured the attention of an artist who turned it into a painting.
That painting was then used on a range of popular Maxwell & Williams-brand cups, drink bottles, tea towels and oven mitts which went into stores across Australia before Christmas.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
