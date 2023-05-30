The Standard
Warrnambool photographer Perry Cho has captured a rare white bird

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 30 2023 - 4:12pm, first published 2:00pm
Photographer lands rare bird photo
Photographer lands rare bird photo

An all-white willie wagtail is a rare sight, but to capture such a clear shot is even rarer. Enter Warrnambool photographer Perry Cho.

