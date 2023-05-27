The Standard
Warrnambool photographer Perry Cho has captured a rare white bird

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 28 2023 - 12:39pm, first published May 27 2023 - 3:18pm
A rare leucistic willy wagtail was captured on camera in the Warrnambool region this weekend by photographer Perry Cho.
An all-white willy wagtail is a rare sight but to capture such a clear shot is even rarer, and Warrnambool photographer Perry Cho has done just that.

