WDFNL round eight: Live coverage

Welcome to The Standard's live coverage from the Warrnambool and District league, where it poses to be yet another ladder-shaping round of action across the competition in both football and netball.
It's been one of the tightest seasons in recent memory with seemingly each game having consequences for each team's plans at making a run at finals.
Join us from 2pm when the action unfolds:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sports reporter with The Standard
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.