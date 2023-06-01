WRAD responsive to the needs of the LGBTIQA+ community Advertising Feature

WRAD Health have recognised the need to implement reforms for a more inclusive service fostering acceptance and safety, which bridges the gaps in access to healthcare, leading to healthier outcomes. Picture supplied.

In today's diverse and inclusive society, it is crucial health services prioritise the unique healthcare needs of every individual.



One group that has historically faced discrimination and marginalisation from within healthcare has been the LGBTIQA+ community.



To aim for equitable and inclusive healthcare services, WRAD Health has recognised the need to implement reforms for a more inclusive service fostering acceptance and safety, which bridges the gaps in access to healthcare, leading to healthier outcomes.

Eliminating discrimination and bias is a key area of development for WRAD Health.



WRAD Health understands the impacts of being judged when seeking help.



This often leads to avoiding help-seeking early, resulting in delays in accessing necessary treatment.

The Pride in Health and Wellbeing Program have released stats on health disparities for LGBTIQA+ individuals, which identifies that 44 per cent of their members hide their gender/sexuality, 71 per cent don't seek help in crisis, 34 per cent don't disclose gender/sexuality when accessing health care, there is an 11 times higher risk to attempt suicide, 33 per cent of youth had self-harmed and 57 per cent diagnosed with depression.



These are unacceptable statistics and WRAD Health, along with a number of local community services and councils, is bringing a conference to Deakin University on June 21, specifically looking at the issues and possible solutions for delivery of healthcare to the LGBTIQA+ community.

The conference is designed to help inform potential changes in healthcare services to meet these needs.



There will be a range of speakers talking from lived and living experience, as well as health professionals and academics.



To register, go to Eventbrite at eventbrite.com.au/e/pride-in-your-health-conference-tickets-620340955497.

By working towards Rainbow Tick accreditation and partnering with organisations that have achieved, or are working on Rainbow Tick, WRAD Health is positioning itself as a safe welcoming organisation.

Transgender and gender diverse individuals face unique challenges in accessing healthcare, and while WRAD Health is a general practice bulk-billing clinic, the staff work with individuals to access the necessary specialist consultations required, while continuing to deliver broader healthcare.



WRAD Health also includes a team of alcohol and other drug clinicians, mental health supports and allied health professionals.

The need for responsive health services for the LGBTIQA+ community is not a matter of preference but a matter of human rights to access quality healthcare.



An inclusive and responsive health system will not only improve the health outcomes of LGBTIQA+ individuals but also contributes to building a more equitable and compassionate society.