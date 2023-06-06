Cold Chisel guitarist Ian Moss will perform in Warrnambool as part of his upcoming tour.
He will bring his solo Rivers Run Dry Acoustic Tour show to Lighthouse Theatre on October 27.
The tour will support Moss' latest album Rivers Run Dry and will also include his tracks Tucker's Daughter and Telephone Booth and Cold Chisel hits Bow River and My Baby.
Moss has previously performed in Warrnambool as has his Cold Chisel bandmate Jimmy Barnes.
The singer, songwriter and guitarist was born and raised in Alice Springs, playing guitar in bands when he was a teenager before moving to Adelaide after failing one of his high school years.
Moss was due to repeat the year in the city before stumbling across an ad in a shop window for a guitarist to join a band in 1973 - the band was Cold Chisel. The group undertook their last tour a decade later.
Moss' performance in Warrnambool will be followed with a concert in Hamilton the next day, October 28.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.