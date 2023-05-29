Warrnambool's own chatty cafe will launch this week after the suggestion received an overwhelming community response.
South-west resident Renee Killen posed the idea of a Chatty Cafe to the community via social media in April and couldn't believe the public interest, support and enthusiasm it attracted.
The informal regular meetings help people stay connected, reduce social isolation and improve mental health. Its focus is to bring people from all walks of life together in comfortable safe social venues to have a chat.
After searching for a suitable location over the past month, Ms Killen has secured a venue and will facilitate the catch-ups.
It will be held at Tilly Divine cafe in Liebig Street each Thursday from June 1 from 9.30am to 10.30am.
Ms Killen said the weekly event was free to attend. Participants can purchase their own drink if they wish, but they are under no obligation to.
She said there were similar initiatives overseas and across Australia, including one held at Port Fairy Community House.
Ms Killen said there were community members who were isolated or struggling across a range of ages.
"I work in mental health in suicide prevention and see it every day," she said.
"I like the idea of the chatty cafe because people just want to be listened to.
"They really just want someone to talk to and hear their story.
"This gives people the opportunity. It's for anyone to meet new people and make new connections and new friendships."
Ms Killen said it was needed even more so post-COVID-19.
"Some people are stuck I think, and they don't know what's available they don't know where to go," she said.
"They do what they need to do to get by and it's a bit hard to push yourself when you're in a stuck mindset."
Ms Killen said as adults it could be hard to meet new people.
"It's for anyone and everyone," she said.
"It's for all the diverse communities we have in Warrnambool.
"I want to open the door for anyone and that's what The Chatty Cafe initiative is, is an open door."
