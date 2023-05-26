Nirranda A grade netball ace Amanda Gilbert says the determination and motivation of the champion group is written all over its faces each week on court.
The reigning premiers remain undefeated after seven rounds of the Warrnambool and District league season and seemingly look the team to beat again.
Gilbert said it was a credit to the culture and standards the group had created.
"It's a great vibe in the team, same as last year and we're all really enjoying playing netball together which is really important," she said.
"The new girls who have come in too have slotted in perfectly.
"Everyone has always pushed themselves to reach a certain standard and everyone has that drive to be the best they can be. Even with players like Bella Wallace stepping up in the wing attack role, she's trying to improve her game.
"The girls that have been there a while and the new players too, you can see the drive they have on their faces and it drives yourself. It motivates everyone to be better."
The premiership-winning goal shooter, in her second season at the club, is averaging 43 goals a game in what has been a golden individual season so far for the undefeated Blues.
She said she was fulfilling her role and working with the attacking end to cap off the work down up the court.
"I'm doing what I need to do as shooter and I am really enjoying playing with Steph (Townsend), Bella and Keele (Hillas), it's a very easy role to play when you've got those players around you," she said.
"We know our strengths and by looking at each other we can see how hard we all work and the effort you see her (Townsend) put in out the front makes you work even harder."
The experienced Blue said Saturday's challenge against an inspired and revamped Kolora-Noorat was a welcome challenge.
"As far as I'm aware they're a whole new team so we're looking forward to the challenge," she said. "After Panmure last week and the results of that game, it makes for a really great contest.
"The year I left Camperdown, Laura Bourke played with my sister there so I know a little bit about Laura but that's really about it."
