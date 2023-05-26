The Standard
A Colac man in his 20s was arrested at Geelong in relation to a Warrnambool incident

By Andrew Thomson
May 26 2023 - 12:18pm
Police allege a sawn-off rifle was produced during an incident in Warrnambool mid last week. This is a file image.
A Colac man in his 20s was arrested by Victoria Police special operations group members after allegedly being involved in offending at Warrnambool.

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

