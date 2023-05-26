A Colac man in his 20s was arrested by Victoria Police special operations group members after allegedly being involved in offending at Warrnambool.
The man has been charged with firearm offences and making threats to kill.
Warrnambool crime investigation unit detectives have been looking into an incident which happened in Warrnambool on Thursday night last week.
It's alleged that three men went to a west Warrnambool address where a firearm was produced and threats were made during a dispute.
SOG officers were involved in the arrest of the Colac man in Geelong about 10.30am Thursday.
He was interviewed, charged and remanded in custody.
On Friday morning Warrnambool police executed a search warrant at another west Warrnambool address, where a man aged about 40 years old was arrested.
He is currently assisting police with their enquiries in relation to the incident last week.
A third man, aged in his 20s, is also in custody but he has not been charged in relation to the west Warrnambool incident.
Detective Sergeant Andrew Raven said the three men alleged to be at the premises during the dispute were now in custody.
He said it would be alleged that a sawn-off rifle was produced during the incident and that firearm had not been recovered.
"The female resident of the home has been left quite traumatised," he said.
Anyone with information about the incident is requested to contact the Warrnambool CIU on 5560 1153 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
