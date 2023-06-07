Community members can join Warrnambool export and four-time AFL premiership player Jordan Lewis in a charity trek.
Lewis will take part in the Leila Rose Foundation Three Peaks Trek in November to raise money for the charity.
Warrnambool's Tracy and Andrew Chow set up the foundation more than 11 years ago in honour of their daughter, Leila Rose, who died aged 20 months from a rare cancer.
Lewis, who has been an ambassador of the foundation since 2015, said people would need to have a reasonable and basic level of fitness to participate.
"It's one of those treks they rate a three out of five, so It's not the hardest trek you will do but the fitter you are the more enjoyable it is to do," he said.
Lewis said participants could do similar training to what he did before doing trekking the Kokoda Track in 2004.
"It was really just about going for walks on the weekend with a backpack with five to 10 kilograms (worth of weight) in it," he said.
"Try and find some hills and treks around town to build up that leg strength and familiarity with walking with a backpack."
Lewis said people should also break in their hiking shoes to avoid getting blisters while participating in the trek.
Lewis said being from Warrnambool the charity was close to his heart. "If I can lend my profile (as a football player) to raise money to make other people's lives easier, I think it's an easier decision," he said.
He played 264 games with Hawthorn and four premierships and a further 55 with Melbourne.
Lillian is an experienced journalist who joined Warrnambool Standard in late 2021. She has a particular interest in writing stories on the arts and culture, health, education, breaking news, police stories, as well as human interest and profiles.
