Warrnambool's FJs site will fetch more than $5.5m which is for sale by expressions of interest

Katrina Lovell
By Katrina Lovell
Updated May 26 2023 - 4:37pm, first published 4:00pm
The Fletcher Jones site will be sold via expressions of interest which close on June 15. It was last sold a decade ago and since then has become a community hub.
The former Fletcher Jones site will be sold via expressions of interest with the iconic location set to fetch more than $5.5 million.

