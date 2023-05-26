The former Fletcher Jones site will be sold via expressions of interest with the iconic location set to fetch more than $5.5 million.
With the expressions of interest closing on Thursday, June 15, it could be just weeks before Warrnambool knows what the future holds for the heritage-listed site.
With ideas such as accommodation, health, aged-care and even an art gallery suggested for the site, its future use will depend on the successful bidder.
Warrnambool City Council chief executive officer Andrew Mason said buying back the site had not been considered by council and was not in its draft budget.
Originally established in 1948 by the famed businessman Fletcher Jones, the site has since become a treasured landmark and community hub.
Owner Dean Montgomery - who purchased the site a decade ago - said he was selling the site to focus on other projects.
"I've had it for nearly 10 years now and I've got too many projects on the go at once," he said.
The 2.22-hectare property includes a mixture of warehouse and office space with heritage-listed manicured gardens and two leased residential dwellings.
The price expectation for the property is $5.5 million-plus.
Knight Frank real estate's Nathan Edgar said while the property was currently zoned industrial, a hangover from its previous factory use, it now seems "mixed use" is the most likely path forward, depending on the vision of successful purchaser.
The information memorandum for the sale says heritage advisers have been engaged to seek permission from Heritage Victoria to demolish a section of the site that had the potential for redevelopment. "This property represents a slice of Warrnambool's cultural and industrial history," Mr Edgar said. "The gardens, coupled with the 'Silver Ball' water tower, attract a mix of clients, customers and tourists, with many also accessing the diverse seven-day community market and active business precinct.
"When coupled with the potential motor museum, the property currently returns $350,000-plus in rent per annum with power to add.
"The development possibilities for the site are endless, with the potential for multi-level and uses including commercial, residential, health and aged care."
Wilson Real Estate's Lucas Wilson said the property had many attributes that would attract investors including its substantial land holding, current income and potential for future development, as well as its location.
"The Warrnambool commercial property market has seen steady growth in recent years, with increasing demand from both local and national businesses," Mr Wilson said.
Katrina Lovell is a senior journalist at The Standard who covers council news and human interest stories.
