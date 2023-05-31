Works will begin to upgrade the surface of the Port Fairy - Warrnambool rail trail in the coming weeks.
This comes after a trial surface was laid in Koroit in June last year.
Moyne Shire mayor Cr Karen Foster said work to re-sheet 20 kilometres of the trail would begin in early June and be completed by the end of the year.
"The rail trail is a fantastic community asset which provides opportunities for health and fitness, but also helps visitors check out the magnificent scenery of Moyne Shire," she said.
"Re-sheeting the trail from Port Fairy through to Lanes Lane in Illowa will improve the experience for all users and ensure the rail trail remains a popular recreational asset for the community and visitors alike."
The project is being funded with a $600,000 allocation from the council through the Federal Government's Local Road and Community Infrastructure Program.
It will be overseen by the Rail Trail Committee of Management at the council's request.
"The rail trail and associated infrastructure is managed by a hard-working group of volunteers, and I thank them for all the work they do," Cr Foster said.
"I'm looking forward to seeing work get underway and then checking out the final result."
