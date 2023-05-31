The Standard
Port Fairy - Warrnambool rail trail to receive $600,000 facelift

Aaron Smith
By Aaron Smith
Updated May 31 2023 - 12:28pm, first published 12:00pm
20 kilometres of the 37 km trail will be re-sheeted. File picture
20 kilometres of the 37 km trail will be re-sheeted. File picture

Works will begin to upgrade the surface of the Port Fairy - Warrnambool rail trail in the coming weeks.

