The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

East beach block hits the market

By Tim Auld
Updated May 26 2023 - 2:12pm, first published 9:38am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
This vacant block on Port Fairy;s East Beach has hit the market with a price of $3.2 million.
This vacant block on Port Fairy;s East Beach has hit the market with a price of $3.2 million.

FOLLOWING the sale of a Port Fairy East Beach property for a record $7.2 million, a vacant block of land with uninterrupted ocean views of the bay has come on the market for $3.2 million.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.