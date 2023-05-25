East beach block hits the market

FOLLOWING the sale of a Port Fairy East Beach property for a record $7.2 million, a vacant block of land with uninterrupted ocean views of the bay has come on the market for $3.2 million.
The 629m2 allotment at 3 Hanley Court provides coastal views from the Port Fairy lighthouse to Warrnambool and has beach access directly opposite to the iconic East Beach.
Locketts Real Estate sales manager Paula Dwyer said it was rare an East Beach property came on the market as a vacant block.
"The owners decided to remove the old home that was on the property," Ms Dwyer said. "All the services are already there.
"The block has only been on the market for a few days but we've already had inquiries from various people who are interested. We've had inquiries from Melbourne and interstate people plus some local interest.
"It's an exciting opportunity as a vacant block of land with breathtaking ocean views are very rare. It's been a long time since one came on the market.
"The property comes with architecturally designed concept plans providing the new owners with a blank canvas to build a bespoke family home. We believe after consultation with the owners the property is well priced at $3.2 million going on other sales in the East Beach area over the last few years."
Ms Dwyer said the past few weeks had been busy with numerous sales in the town.
"There had been a bit of a sales lull after the last interest rate rise but things turned around," she said. "We've found we usually have strong buyer interest from people who have holidayed in the town for a few years and then they decide to purchase a property."
