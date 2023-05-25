UPDATE, Friday, 8.37am:
A Warrnambool woman wanted over drug trafficking allegations has been arrested overnight in Portland.
A Portland police spokesman said the woman was arrested by uniform officers and being held in custody before she would be transported to Warrnambool police station on Friday morning.
It's expected the woman will be interviewed and charged before she is likely to appear in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing.
"There was a whereabouts alert out for the woman and officers were able to arrest her overnight," the spokesman said.
"She was wanted in relation to drug offences."
Previously a 19-year-old man, believed to be related to the 40-year-old woman was arrested over similar allegations.
On May 12 the Warrnambool police divisional tasking unit officers executed a warrant at a west Warrnambool address.
That led to a second warrant being applied for and approved for a search at a Naringal short-term rental property.
In total police seized $16,000 in cash and 28 grams of methamphetamine, with a potential street value of $14,000.
The 19-year-old was arrested when he surrendered himself to police on Saturday, May 13, then interviewed and charged before being remanded in custody to appear in court.
His charges include trafficking methamphetamine, as well as possessing meth, dealing with the proceeds of crime ($16,000 cash) possessing a prohibited weapon (knuckle dusters) and possessing a controlled weapon (extendable baton).
It's expected the woman will be charged with similar offences before appearing in court later on Friday.
