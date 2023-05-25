P-plater suffers life-threatening injuries in single-car collision

A Colac district P-plater suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle collision just north of the city late Thursday night.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said Colac and Geelong highway patrol units were investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash at Cororooke, north of Colac.
It's believed a blue Toyota 1986 coupe was travelling west on Corunnun Road just after 11.50pm when the driver lost control and the vehicle careered off the road.
The Toyota left the roadway and struck a power pole before coming to rest in a tree.
The car exploded and both the car and tree caught fire.
The driver and only occupant, a 19-year-old Cororooke man, was airlifted to The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne with life-threatening-injuries.
The exact cause of the crash is yet to be determined at this stage.
Anyone who witnessed the collision, with information or dashcam/CCTV is urged to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or log onto www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
More to come.
