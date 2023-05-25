P-plater suffers life-threatening injuries in single-car collision

The Standard
P-plater taken to Melbourne hospital after Colac district crash.

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 26 2023 - 9:40am, first published 7:30am
A Colac district P-plater suffered life-threatening injuries in a single-vehicle collision just north of the city late Thursday night.

