Game over for umpire abuse

Aussie Rules football unites communities and provides social, health and economic benefits across the country.
It is said to be the winter lifeblood of towns across the south-west, which spring to life on Saturdays with banter and a purpose. There's volunteers who work in the canteen preparing hot dogs and coffees, past players who use game-day to renew acquaintances or maintain rituals with mates, family and friends cheering from the sidelines and of course, participants.
But for all the good the game provides, the joy, the connections, exercise and purpose, there's darker sides that need lights shone on them - umpire abuse, racism and violence. The issues are not footy's fault. Sadly, they are part of everyday life, part of broader concerns.
For as long as footy's been played, umpires have never pleased everyone. They can't and they won't. But what happened last Saturday in the senior Hampden league match between Cobden and Portland was disturbing and out of line. Umpires walked from the field before the half-time siren upset at the abuse they had copped. Our sources tell us the abuse crossed a line - it was personal, disgusting.
"In 28 years of umpiring it's probably the worst I've had it," Gavin Sell said after he and his colleagues returned to the field and completed the rest of the match.
One or two rogue spectators ruined what should have been a good day at the footy, not just for fans but participants. Club volunteers, league and umpire officials have this week been trying to pick up the pieces.
They are united in the belief umpire abuse needs to stop. There would be no games without umpires, no outlet for spectators and massive holes in communities. Clubs are urging fans to rein in their emotions, so too leagues.
The region already has a shortage of umpires. Club volunteers have to officiate most Warrnambool and District league senior games. They too cop abuse. Do those watching from the sidelines abusing umpires do the same to their own players when they make mistakes? Of course not.
Have those abusers ever umpired? It's not easy. How would they feel if they were abused in public or in their workplaces? The behaviour wouldn't be tolerated in the office or on the factory floor, so why does it continue?
There have been four cases of umpire abuse dealt with at south-west tribunal hearings already this season and we are not even at the half-way point of the season. There has also been a call for abuse towards officials to stop after ugly incidents this season.
The Gavin Sells of footy are brave, as courageous as players backing into packs. No one would blame him if he said 'enough with this' and never umpired again. But he's the president of the umpires' association, a volunteer, a leader, who will soldier on, brave.
Just like racism, which has been a talking point at national level, and on-field violence, the line has been clearly drawn in the sand.
It's time to blow the siren. There's no room in the game for umpire abuse. It needs to be called out and stopped before it's too late. The game's future and those of our communities, depends on it.
In other news this week, Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas handed down his toughest budget as the government begins paying down the eye-watering $31.5 billion debt from the COVID-19 pandemic. Increased land tax on investment properties, which could hurt renters, new taxes on commercial land owners, public service job cuts, were among the bad news items. But there was some joy for our region even though the long-awaited The Lookout residential alcohol and drug centre was again overlooked. South West TAFE in Warrnambool was the biggest winner, scoring more than $10m for a new tech school and trade hub. The city's base hospital will receive a long-awaited PET scanner which means patients won't have travel to Geelong and Melbourne for tests. Warrnambool's Our Lady Help of Christians school will get a $5m makeover and Cobden Tech can start planning a redevelopment after receiving funding. Warrnambool's community gardens can expand and purchase critical equipment after $100,000 was listed.
Farmers in Corangamite Shire will cop the brunt of increased rates after the shire released its draft budget for next financial year.
Neighbouring Moyne Shire is starting a "rainy day" capital works fund, predicting tough times ahead. The shire, in releasing its draft budget, set aside $500,000 in the fund. Cr Jim Doukas was forced to clarify his comments at the meeting after some comments that another councillor and ratepayers believed were inappropriate.
Prosecutors are arguing a 10-year jail sentence for a Portland man who set a friend on fire was inadequate as they seek a tougher penalty.
Cost of living pressures are being blamed as homeowners prioritise mortgages over meat.
The controversial new art gallery in Warrnambool was back in the news with a new submission signed by 151 residents calling for Cannon Hill's views and memorial heritage to be protected. A gallery redevelopment is likely to be a decade away given the time it has taken Hamilton to get to the design phase of its planned new facility and Bendigo's major expansion being pushed out until 2026-27 in the state budget.
Until next week,
Greg Best, editor, The Standard
