Table-toppers Merrivale will welcome back two stars for its round eight clash with Dennington but lose a pair of key contributors.
Tigers coach Josh Sobey confirmed gun ruck Manny Sandow and vice captain Sam Gleeson would return to face the Dogs after missing round seven while Colby Rix (COVID-19) and Oliver Doukas (shoulder) would be unavailable.
Sobey was pleased to see Sandow and Gleeson back in the side which is undefeated after seven rounds.
Meanwhile, Nirranda's injury troubles have worsened, with forward Dylan Lees set to miss the Blues' blockbuster game against Kolora-Noorat.
Lees came off with a groin injury against Russells Creek and is very doubtful to play on Saturday, according to Nirranda coach Nick Couch.
Couch also said John Paulin would likely miss again, after he was a late omission last round with a hamstring injury. The Blues will however welcome back premiership midfielder Reece Holwell and forward Jared Matheson who both missed round seven.
Defensive recruit Braden Poole (Simpson Tigers) will also make his senior debut for the club after suffering an ankle injury during the pre-season. Lees and Paulin, should they miss, join Blues' premiership stars Mathew Lloyd and Danny Craven on the sidelines.
"My four best players are out," Couch said of the injured quartet.
"You can only do what you can do but we're still winning.
"We'd like to get them back the next few weeks where we've got Panmure in three weeks time and then Merrivale, so we need to win this week and one of them to give us a top-three (finish)."
Couch said one positive to come from the situation was some of the club's juniors were gaining valuable senior game time.
"We're getting good experience with our young kids, we've been playing three or four under 18 kids each week," he said.
Kolora-Noorat coach Nick Bourke said his side would most likely field an unchanged line-up against the Blues.
Panmure, fresh from its confidence-boosting win over Kolora-Noorat, will make a couple of changes to its line-up ahead of its battle with Old Collegians.
Bulldogs coach Chris Bant confirmed Matt Colbert (overseas) and Daniel Meade (unavailable) would miss while Damian Moloney and Paddy Ryan would come into the side.
For the Warriors, coach Ben van de Camp said his side would be without Jake Bateman (unavailable) and Jayden Cleaver (shoulder), with their replacements not yet decided.
Allansford coach Tim Nowell was able to confirm one change late Thursday afternoon ahead of the Cats' clash with Russells Creek.
Nowell said Lachie Read would return, with Tom Mott coming out.
Creekers co-coach Dylan Herbertson said Caleb Templeton would likely return for his side.
Last but not least, Timboon Demons coach Marcus Hickey confirmed a couple of changes for his side after it clinched its first win of the season last round.
Craig Dower and Tom Marshallsea (both unavailable) exit the side, with Isiah Arundell and Isaac Bedggood coming in.
South Rovers coach Tim Condon also confirmed some changes to his line-up.
Ruckman Jake Morton (sickness and unavailability) Ryan Hehir (soreness) come back into the team while youngster Logan McFadyen has been added after booting 15 goals for the club's under 18 side last round.
Byron Goodall, Jake Bacon (unavailable) and Josh Harvey (unavailable) make way.
South Rovers v Timboon Demons
South Rovers Seniors
B: B.Fedley, B.Bushell, B.Oates
HB: T.Harman, S.Wilde, J.Morton
C: E.Boylan, M.Edwards, J.Fedley
HF: P.Higgins, A.White, T.Bishop
F: B.Turland, T.Ryan, J.Higgins
R: S.Williams, K.Lenehan, J.Dalton
Int: D.Dews, J.Bell, L.McFadyen, R.Hehir
Timboon Demons
B: L.Alsop, L.Smith, C.Trotter
HB: O.Stansfield, B.Harding, K.Delaney
C: H.Stansfield, N.Deppeler, M.Wallace
HF: T.Hunt, A.Hunt, S.Newey
F: S.Harkness, J.Gaut, M.Hickey
R: B.Newey, S.Negrello, L.Rosolin
Int: L.Cunnington, B.Matthews, I.Bedggood, C.McKenzie
Panmure v Old Collegians
Panmure Seniors
B: D.Moloney, J.Parsons, T.Wright
HB: W.Pomorin, L.Kew, Z.Reeves
C: T.Murnane, L.Gavin, L.McLeod
HF: J.Dalton, W.Fleming, Z.Ledin
F: B.Gedye, N.Keane, H.Turnham
R: H.Searle, S.Mahony, T.Gardiner
Int: J.Norton, P.Ryan, J.Moloney
Old Collegians Seniors
B: N.Forth, S.Walker, J.Cust
HB: J.Creed, W.Owen, H.Hall
C: B.Brooks, N.Wallace, D.Gleeson
HF: I.Williams, J.Brooks, T.Kennedy
F: T.Lewis, J.Zippel, J.Lucas
R: C.Barby, H.White, J.O'Flynn
Int: J.Quick, P.Lawler, F.Williamson-Loft
Nirranda v Kolora Noorat
Nirranda Seniors
B: C.Wagstaff, L.Weel, D.Philp
HB: J.Couch, J.Stacey, B.Poole
C: L.Cook, D.Willsher, L.Irving
HF: H.Giblin, J.Primmer, J.Lee
F: J.Matheson, I.Stephens, D.Lees
R: R.Holwell, J.Willsher, J.Walsh
Int: B.Harkness, J.Irving, M.Primmer
Kolora-Noorat Seniors
B: J.Evans, J.Brooks, S.O'Connor
HB: O.Curran, L.Tebble, T.McKenzie
C: E.Lee, J.Dillon, J.Moloney
HF: C.Scanlon, D.Barbary
F: D.Vick, L.Boyd, P.Baker
R: F.Beasley, J.Wallace, B.Moloney
Int: T.Beasley, M.Wyss, C.Kavanagh, T.Henderson
Merrivale v Dennington
Merrivale Seniors
B: S.Doukas, J.Neave, W.Lenehan
HB: E.Barker, S.Barnes, O.Watson
C: T.Stephens, B.Hancocks, H.Owen
HF: J.Brooks, S.Gleeson, J.Johnstone
F: D.Weir, J.Wilson, M.Hausler
R: J.Porter, M.Sandow, T.Porter
Int: Z.Neave, B.Bell, R.Barling
Dennington Seniors
B: J.Baker, J.Keen, L.Pearson
HB: L.Campbell-Gavin, T.Lee, J.Dwyer
C: E.Dowd, B.Baker, J.Noonan
HF: J.Turner, T.Noonan, T.Noonan
F: N.Alexandrou, L.McKane, B.Thornton
R: T.Duynhoven, J.Hamilton, J.Garner
Int: B.Barton, J.Woodall, D.Paton
Allansford v Russells Creek
Allansford Seniors
B: J.Kirkwood, T.Membrey, B.Lee
HB: B.Hunger, B.Edge, A.Gordon
C: R.Swan, B.Williams, M.Chivers
HF: C.McLean, B.Bull, C.Day
F: R.Hare, F.Gleeson, M.Gristede
R: B.Coutts, Z.Jamieson, Z.Mungean
Int: K.Gristede, K.Jans, L.Read
Russells Creek Seniors
B: D.Finlayson, L.MacKley, Z.Welsford
HB: J.Edwards, T.Wason, D.Burns
C: L.McLeod, P.Brady, J.Brown
HF: S.Brady, C.Templeton, K.Ryan
F: T.Smith, T.Boyle, G.McLeod
R: D.Herbertson, T.Lovett, D.Morris
Int: X.Short, C.Mifsud, S.Grinter, J.Chatfield
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
