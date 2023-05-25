The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Warrnambool and District league round eight teams: Manny Sandow back for Merrivale, Nirranda likely without Dylan Lees

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 25 2023 - 8:36pm, first published 8:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dominant ruckman Manny Sandow will return for Merrivale. Picture by Anthony Brady
Dominant ruckman Manny Sandow will return for Merrivale. Picture by Anthony Brady

Table-toppers Merrivale will welcome back two stars for its round eight clash with Dennington but lose a pair of key contributors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hughes

Matt Hughes

Journalist

Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.