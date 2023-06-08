Chiropractor Fiona Dean has been overwhelmed by the support of the Cobden community since opening her new clinic.
As the only chiropractor in Cobden, Dr Dean said she was considering working extra days to meet the demand.
"Quite literally, I'm only a week in. So the warm welcome that I've had here has been really nice," she told The Standard.
Dr Dean opened Cobden Chiropractic on Curdie Street last week after over 20 years in the industry.
Based in the south-west since 2002, Dr Dean has worked in Warrnambool, Terang and Ballarat.
"I've lived here for 21 years, my husband's a vet here, we've played sport here," she said.
"The Cobden community are just a really warm, caring, supportive community. So to give back is fantastic."
Dr Dean said she was inspired to enter the field as a teenager, when chiropractors helped her continue to play sport.
"It just was a really good fit, I love my sciences but I also love working with people," she said.
"I've been very lucky, it's been a great profession for me."
The chiropractor said she was happy to set up a clinic closer to home.
"I've worked with some fantastic chiros, but it's nice to have my own practice," she said.
"It's really rewarding coming back to Cobden."
