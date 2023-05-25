Koroit has been named a finalist in the Victorian Top Tourist Town awards.
The Irish village has been nominated in the small town category of the Victorian Tourism Industry Council Awards, with public voting to begin on June 1.
Moyne Shire mayor Karen Foster said Koroit's Irish charm and heritage, its natural beauty and its exceptional dining experiences made it a tourist gem.
"Koroit offers so much - from the natural environment at Tower Hill where you are almost guaranteed to see an emu, koala and a kangaroo, to the heritage buildings, and the beautiful botanic gardens or the fantastic railway station precinct with its playground and skate park," she said.
"It also has a great dining experience with two fantastic pubs with charm and character, Noodledoof Brewery and Distillery for great beer and gin and then Izzy's or the Little Thai House for a fantastic meal.
"On top of all that, it's a great community - you're always made to feel welcome and that's always evident when the town hosts its fantastic events, including the hugely popular Irish Festival and Truck Show and the agricultural society show which has been running for more than 100 years."
Cr Foster said she hoped the community would get on board and cast a vote for Koroit when voting opens on June 1.
