MATTHEW Wines isn't someone who seeks fanfare.
Having his face printed on stubby holders on sale at North Warrnambool Eagles this week took him out of his comfort zone.
But the footballer - known for his reliability, commitment and loyalty - embraced the celebrations ahead of his 300th Hampden league senior game on Saturday.
Wines, who will notch the milestone against South Warrnambool at Bushfield Recreation Reserve, will be the first person to achieve the feat for the Eagles who were borne out of a merger in the 1990s.
As for whether the special stubby holders will sell out?
"I hope so," the 36-year-old said with a grin.
"It (300 games) isn't something I set out to achieve.
"I just enjoy being around here, I'm still having fun and the body is still holding up."
Having his brother Luke, who is now living in Darwin, return to play alongside him in his 300th game is an added bonus.
"I would've got stuck into him if he didn't come home (for it)," Wines said.
They will join middle brother Adam in the Eagles' blue and gold.
"It will be really good. We have played a lot of footy together, the three of us," Wines said. "I think he'll play a few more games for us later in the year."
The Woodford-based Wines estimates the three brothers have played roughly 700 senior games for the Eagles.
His wife Kim also celebrated a milestone - 250 netball games - earlier this season.
"We have been around a long time and we just love the people here," he said.
Wines' parents Ken and Sue are staples at Bushfield while his two children - Isla, 3, and Amelia, 2, - are the next generation calling the club a second home.
"They (my daughters) love the coming to the footy on a Saturday and I think they love the fact they get lollies on a Saturday more than anything," he said.
The Bega electrician said his parents had set a strong example about the value of volunteering and community. "They've held a lot of roles and are always helping out," he said.
Wines, who made his debut in 2005, has built a career as an in-and-under midfielder who loves "always being involved in the play" and challenging himself against the league's elite.
"You are always around the footy - it's all go," he said.
"Anyone who kicks goals (from the midfield) is a challenge (to play on) - a Ben Goodall or someone like that who is dangerous when they go forward as well."
He's played with some of the club's best including Sam McLachlan, who went onto play VFL, league best-and-fairest winner Liam Ryan, midfielder Sam James and AFL forward Josh Corbett.
Highlights across his decorated career included three grand finals - 2016, 2019 and 2022 - and earning a spot in the Hampden interleague team.
But one of his fondest memories stretches back to his early playing days.
"The first win we got years ago - my first 30-odd games were all losses," Wines said.
Eagles coach Adam Dowie has led Wines in the latter stages of his career.
"His legacy around North Warrnambool, the way he's carried himself and the way he plays every week is pretty amazing," he said.
"He's been so unassuming, so humble. It's never been about Matt Wines - it's always been about North Warrnambool."
Dowie said Wines was "fiercely loyal".
"He's exactly the type of player you want playing with you and you love having in your side as a coach," he said.
"I watched last week's game back on the video and he got so much of the ball and I'm thinking 'that's game 299 and he's still dominating'."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.