South West Cricket president Kym Mathew says 'positive' discussion had at league delegates meeting

By Matt Hughes
Updated May 25 2023 - 7:10pm, first published 4:00pm
Good signs for league's future after meeting

South West Cricket Association president Kym Mathew described the feedback from clubs at the league's delegates meeting as "positive", with everyone involved to have a better idea of the competition structure by the June 26 AGM.

