South West Cricket Association president Kym Mathew described the feedback from clubs at the league's delegates meeting as "positive", with everyone involved to have a better idea of the competition structure by the June 26 AGM.
The meeting, held on Wednesday night, discussed the future of the competition following Noorat and Terang's decision to form a merged entity - Noorat Terang - and join the Warrnambool and District Cricket Association. The move leaves six teams in division one.
"Everybody was pretty keen to continue with a 10-club competition, 24 teams," Mathew said. "So it was all really good, they were all positive. It's good commitment from the clubs and looking forward to a competitive and good season for 2023-24."
The competition will lose four teams from the two departing clubs, however Mathew said Bookaar we're contemplating fielding an additional (third) team next season.
The league president, who has chosen to step aside from his role for the coming season, said clubs had options to ponder.
"It looks like one or two teams might shift from division three to division two and one might shift from division two to division one," he said.
"They're not quite sure yet because they're in the middle of footy season and it's hard to get commitment. But we'd probably envisage the perfect scenario would be eight, eight and eight but probably a six, 10, eight is probably more realistic."
Mathew, who became president in February 2017, said he was departing the top job for personal reasons.
"I've made a commitment to my family to step back a little bit," he said. "I've got another grandchild coming in September.
"I've loved it, it's been fantastic don't get me wrong but it's time for somebody else to have a go, to be involved and to add their stamp to South West."
