TWO South Warrnambool footballers are preparing for their first games in the Coates Talent League.
Wil Rantall (under 18 boys) and Maggie Johnstone (under 18 girls) will play for their respective Greater Western Victoria Rebels sides against Tasmania at Ballarat's Mars Stadium on Sunday.
Rantall is a promising tall player who can play in a variety of roles.
He joins fellow Hampden players Reggie Mast, Luamon Lual, Connor Byrne, George Stevens, Harry Keast, Mitch Lloyd and Rhys Unwin in the side.
Johnstone will join Vic Country under 16 teammate Jovie Skewes-Clinton (Ballarat Storm) on debut and play alongside Western Victoria's Lily Jenkins, Grace Schrama, Jessica Rentsch and Alyssa Ralston.
"We are excited to see some of our younger girls get an opportunity to play at a higher level, they have been training really well and have certainly earned their spot," Rebels coach Sally Riley said.
"There will be no pressure on them other than to go out, enjoy the experience and have fun playing football."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.