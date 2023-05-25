The Standard
Home/News/Latest News

Take a look at some of the south-west's most creative mailboxes

JG
By Jessica Greenan
May 26 2023 - 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Curdievale's Andrew and Donna Bellis with their Lego Man letterbox. Picture by Anthony Brady
Curdievale's Andrew and Donna Bellis with their Lego Man letterbox. Picture by Anthony Brady

The mail is in and it's clear the south-west has plenty of country creativity when it comes to novelty letterboxes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JG

Jessica Greenan

Journalist

Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.