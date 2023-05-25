A young man who funded his own cocaine use by selling drugs to friends has been fined $2500.
Darcy James Kelly, 24, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool Magistrates Court on Thursday to a range of changes.
Those charges included speeding (110km/h), failing to display P plates, failing to have an interlock, drug impaired driving (methamphetamine), drug driving (methamphetamine and ecstasy), possessing and trafficking cocaine, breaching bail and failing to answer bail.
Lawyer Jacqui Joseph said Kelly was well supported and other than the current charges he had been an upstanding young man.
She said he had bought and sold cocaine to friends to fund his own use of the illicit drug.
The lawyer said her client suffered a burst left eyeball after staples flew into his face during a workplace incident while fencing and had lost some of his vision.
She said that led to him losing his way and to his offending behaviour.
Ms Joseph said Kelly was not a drug addict, but had at the time of the offending been a recreational drug user on weekends.
She said selling drugs to friends was not done to make a financial gain.
"He knows he's made serious mistakes and bad choices and absolutely regrets and acknowledges he has not made the best decisions," she said.
"He's pleaded guilty, cooperated with police, learnt a hard lesson and is unlikely to re-offend."
Magistrate Franz Holzer said drug-driving posed the same risks as drink-driving.
He said Kelly had good family and employer support and references.
The magistrate said the defendant's appearance in court was likely to be an aberration, he hoped Mr Kelly had learnt from the experience and would not repeat his offending.
He said trafficking any illicit drug was viewed by the courts and community as very serious.
Kelly's licence was cancelled for a further three months and he was convicted and fined $2500.
