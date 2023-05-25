Theft of firewood leads to call on Framlingham trust control

Claims that firewood is being stolen from the Framlingham Forest have led to calls for the administration of the Framlingham trust to be handed back to the community.
A Department of Premier and Cabinet spokesperson confirmed complaints had been made about the theft of firewood.
"The Department of Premier and Cabinet is aware of claims regarding the illegal collection of firewood in Framlingham Forest," she said.
"Anyone with evidence of illegal activities in relation to Framlingham Forest should present it to the Framlingham Aboriginal Trust or Victoria Police."
That trust is currently under administration and has been for the past couple of years, managed by professional service providers PricewaterhouseCoopers.
PwC was originally called in by the State Government to assess performance and run the trust in October 2018 following longstanding internal disputes.
A Framlingham elder, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said PwC was under investigation in relation to a number of allegations nationally.
"Illegally taking fire is just one of a number of complaints made to the State Government about how PwC is administering the trust," he said.
"It's time for the administration of the trust to be handed back to the shareholders.
"It's interfering in the traditional and cultural components of how we run our society, that is through the elders' structure and collectively coming about decision making.
"That's well outside regulations of corporations and it's well passed time for control to be handed back to the shareholders," he said.
Framlingham Forest is vested land to Kirrae Whurrong Aboriginal Corporation under the Aboriginal Land (Lake Condah and Framlingham Forest) Act 1987.
Framlingham Forest is managed by the Framlingham Aboriginal Trust as part of the Framlingham Forest Indigenous Protected Area.
