Cudgee's Ted Argyle building natural home made from old tyres

By Jessica Greenan
Updated June 13 2023 - 1:15pm, first published 9:30am
Martial artist Ted Argyle is building a home in Cudgee, made from recycled old tyres. Mr Argyle said he was eco-conscious, like many residents in the town. Picture by Anthony Brady
One south-west resident is building his dream home, one tyre at a time.

