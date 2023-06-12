One south-west resident is building his dream home, one tyre at a time.
Inspired by the 'earthships' made popular in Taos, New Mexico, martial arts teacher Ted Argyle began building the home six years ago in Cudgee, which is already home to straw bale and rammed earth homes.
Using just YouTube videos for instructions, Mr Argyle said he planned to join his alternative neighbours, working as a one-man team.
"I'm really eco-conscious, I was just looking at alternative ways to build and came across this on the internet through YouTube videos," he said.
"It's a one-man job. There's certain things you can't do like roofing, putting the trusses in, electrical and plumbing, but everything else that I can do, I'll do by myself.
"It's taken years. I had a few hiccups in between including COVID where my business was closed for two years. I've been working on this for about six years in total, but building-wise would only be a couple of years."
Mr Argyle said once complete, the tyres would be covered in clay, forming the walls.
"I need 1400 tyres altogether," he said.
"Each one weighs between 100 and 120 kilos when they're full of material, which is whatever's on site. In this case, it's a mixture of clay and soil.
"I compress it using what's called a sand-rammer and a sledge hammer. You carry the tyres up, screw them in place, take a bucket in each hand, dunk it in the tyre and pack it in.
"The tyres act as in-fill. It's a post and beam structure, the great thing about tyres is they're great for insulation because they're 1.2 metres thick.
"Hopefully at the end of it I'll have a two bedroom home."
Journalist at The Warrnambool Standard covering Corangamite Shire Council. Sometimes court. Special interest in all things environment.
