A severe weather warning for damaging winds has been issued to parts of the south-west this morning.
North-westerly winds averaging 60-70 kilometres an hour are expected east of Port Campbell, with peak gusts in excess of 100 km/h possible on the Otway coast.
The winds developed early this morning and will quickly move eastward across Victoria during the day.
It's expected to clear the Otways by late morning, moving to the northeast ranges this evening and clearing the state overnight.
Warrnambool SES unit controller Andrew Miles said he hadn't seen warnings this extreme since early last year.
"It's just started raining in Warrnambool, the wind's not too bad at the moment but it's meant to pick up during the day," he told The Standard.
Mr Miles said residents should tie down any loose items around their homes.
"Trampolines are a big one, so make sure that they're secured properly so they don't blow away," he said.
"If anybody does require SES assistance, just call 132 500 and we'll be able to sends teams out to them."
It came as two trees fell at the intersection of Cobden-Terang Road and Cobden-south Ecklin Road shortly after 8am this morning.
Cobden SES unit controller Matt Robertson said the issue was now resolved.
"Just drive to the conditions and be very vigilant on the roads," he said.
General news reporter at the Warrnambool Standard.
