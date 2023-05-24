Step-father denies having sex with 11-year-old girl

A Warrnambool district man in 30s has denied having sex with his 11-year-old step-daughter.
He has been charged by Warrnambool sex offences and child abuse investigation team officers with sexual penetration of his step-daughter aged under the 16 years and two counts of sexual assault of a child aged under 16 years.
A barrister for the man said his client pleaded not guilty in the Warrnambool County Court trial, which started on Wednesday, on the basis that the allegations were false.
The man cannot legally be named as that would identify the complainant.
Crown prosecutor Fiona Martin said in her opening address to the jury that between 2019 and April 2021 the sex offences were allegedly committed in a family home.
She said it would be alleged the man "too many times to count" kissed the girl, touched her on the breasts and had sex with her.
On April 30, 2021, the girl's mother told her she could tell her anything, and reported the girl looked sad.
Asked by her mother if that man touched her, the girl said "yes".
When confronted and asked to leave immediately, the man denied the offending but he knew the woman would not believe him.
The barrister acting for the man said "the sexual activity is in dispute".
The barrister said the girl had a habit of going into her mother's bedroom seeking comfort when she was upset or had nightmares.
He said at the time she was not allowed to see her biological father which made her upset and sad.
