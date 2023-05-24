A goal-setting exercise during pre-season is helping Terang Mortlake's netballers thrive.
Second-year Bloods player Eboni Knights said new coach Sharni Moloney had made an instant impact in her return to the Hampden league.
The Bloods play Warrnambool at Reid Oval on Saturday and both teams enter the contest with a 3-3 win-loss record.
"It is a really nice vibe. We made a lot of changes in the way training is conducted and we appointed a leadership group this year which I think has been something new and different for us," Knights said.
"We sat down and everyone wrote down the values we wanted for the club this year.
"We have done a lot of team and individual goal setting with what we expect of ourselves and those around us and it's a way to get everyone on the same page and really connected."
Knights believes Moloney's decision to return home after a stint away has been crucial.
"It doesn't look like to me she's having any problems at all (juggling coaching and playing)," she said.
"She's a great leader on and off the court Sharni and she builds relationships with everybody and has a lot of respect around the club."
Knights, who works as a livestock agent, is one of the team's most experienced players at 28.
The goal shooter is excited to be playing alongside the Bloods' next generation.
"We're a very young team which I guess is never a bad thing," she said.
"We're in a big rebuild phase. There's a lot of new faces on the court which is really exciting."
Knights said Alice Kain stepped up against reigning premier South Warrnambool in round six.
"Alice deserves a massive shout-out for Saturday's game," she said.
"Coming up against South in her second open game, I just think she was incredible.
"Hollie Castledine (from Timboon Demons) is a massive in for us and I am a massive fan of Ava Grundy when she gets on the court.
"I think she's an absolute cracker young player.
"She is one of our junior girls floating in and out of the team."
Knights said the side was "hungry and driven".
The Terang Mortlake team knows it has natural improvement in its ranks and is bullish about its top-five chances.
The Bloods, currently sixth, play seventh-placed Warrnambool on Saturday.
"I think it will be a really good match. I feel like it will be a good indication for both us and Warrnambool of where we're heading in the second half of the season," she said.
"We had a 20-goal loss to South (last weekend) but we took out so many positives that I think we'll come out firing."
