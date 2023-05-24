Dennington midcourter Emily Manuell says her side is content with where it sits after seven rounds of the Warrnambool and District league.
The Dogs are fifth with three wins, three losses and a draw and are on track for finals after missing out last season.
Manuell described the side's first seven games as "a pretty good start to the season".
"We probably should have won a few more games by a bit more but that's OK we're going pretty good," she told The Standard.
"We're happy with it."
The equestrian star has faith her side can continue its form.
"We can definitely make finals I reckon," she said.
"That's our aim, definitely to stay in the top-five and push ourselves as far as we can.
"I think we can go pretty far this season which will be good."
Star shooting recruit Lena Wright has boosted the side, finding herself in the Dogs' best players on multiple occasions.
"Lena's been an asset to the team," Manuell said.
Manuell also praised the impact of defensive recruit Laura Kent who joined the side in round three.
She said the side's strong chemistry had helped with its start to the campaign.
"I think that we're all working together and sticking together as a team," she said.
"We're a very close team. We're pretty much all in the same friend group which is good.
"We're all such a tight group, hanging out before and after games, it's great."
Manuell said the Dogs needed to work on bringing the ball down the court but suggested that would come with time as players adjusted to some positional changes.
Manuell has played six out of seven games after missing round six with an ankle injury sustained the previous round.
She said her individual form had room for improvement.
"I think it's been pretty average to be honest," she said.
"I was coming back last week from doing my ankle against Panmure, so hopefully I can go a bit better now that I'm back."
Manuell said her ankle was "all good now" but admitted it probably wasn't the wisest decision to return last week.
The Dogs face a tough test on Saturday against a second-placed Merrivale side with just one loss for the season.
