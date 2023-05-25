AN alteration to her game-day schedule is paying dividends for multi-talented athlete Matilda Sewell.
It's hard to find the right balance when juggling two sports but Sewell feels she is producing her best on the netball and basketball courts after deciding to focus on senior grades in 2023.
She's settled in well at Hampden league netball club North Warrnambool Eagles after crossing from Koroit in the off-season and is relishing fresh challenges with Big V outfit Warrnambool Mermaids.
And, at just 16, she is learning every time she plays.
"Last year I felt like I was doing too much - I was doing (under) 17s, A1 and then basketball that night," Sewell said.
"But this year I am just playing open and then basketball for I feel like by the time I get to basketball I still have run in my legs whereas last year I was a bit fatigued.
"I am juggling the load a bit better."
Sewell - a year 11 Emmanuel College student who turns 17 in July - is playing predominantly goal keeper for the Maddison Vardy-coached Eagles who play South Warrnambool on Saturday.
"It's a really supportive environment and I feel like I'm improving every week," she said.
"In one game I played half at wing defence and even at training we practice playing in different spots in defence.
"I have always played defence and I enjoy the feeling when you do something good."
Fellow recruit Maisie Barlow, who is holding down goal defence, has been a pillar of support.
"She is really good to learn from. She's always giving me things I need to work on and supporting me," Sewell said.
"It's good to play defence with someone you trust. We have each other's backs."
Sewell is embracing each challenge. This week it's South Warrnambool's Hollie Phillips.
"When she was in the Hampden (representative) team last year at some of the training sessions we'd scrimmage but I've never played on her," she said. "It will be intimidating but it should be a good challenge."
On the basketball court, there's been fresh challenges from coach Lee Primmer.
More height means Sewell, who will suit up against Western Port at the Arc on Saturday, has shifted roles.
"Because we have Dakota (Crichton) now and Amy (Wormald), I feel like I'm having to defend guards more often than I would've last year," she said. "I am hoping to work more on my speed and moving quickly because guards are a bit quicker than the bigs."
