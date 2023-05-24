CAMPERDOWN golfers Donna Conheady and Tracey Baker say defeating Terang on its home course in the Western District Golf Association division one handicap final was "an upset".
The team won three of the five matches at Terang on Monday to take out the title and reverse the 2022 result.
Conheady said it was a special victory for the team which also featured Marg White, Gabby Gill and Jenny Hillman.
"It was a bit of a turn-up. We played Terang last year at Hamilton and they beat us and we thought playing them (this final) on their home course might be an advantage to them but we managed to pull it off," she said.
"I actually lost my match but the girls had already won (overall) so I lost my concentration.
"The pressure was off, thank goodness, because often it can come down to that last match."
Camperdown was one of three teams vying for a spot in the decider going into the final round.
It defeated Terang - at that stage undefeated on top - to book a grand final ticket against the same opponent.
Former Camperdown netball star Baker, 48, said beating Terang on its home course made it more special.
"Playing on your home course is definitely an advantage with golf," she said.
"With netball courts there's no advantage but with golf courses it is an advantage.
"(Despite) the win the week before (at Camperdown) we were still a bit nervous going into Monday's final because playing Terang at home was always going to be a hard task so we were super excited when we won."
Baker, who captained the team, only took up golf during the COVID-19 pandemic and was playing in her second pennant season.
She won her match against Marian Venn 4/2.
"After I finished we knew we'd won because Gabby Gill and Jenny Hillman had already finished so it was pretty exciting and then we just followed Donna around until she finished," Baker said.
Golf and cricket have become Baker's sporting outlets since retiring from netball.
"It's very addictive. It is a sport you really need to practice and play a lot," she said.
"One day you can play really good and the next day you can play really bad. It's very challenging."
Sport remains a major part of Baker's schedule as she follows her four children's pursuits.
"I nearly had four kids at four different clubs with footy and netball but Tom - my youngest - has actually chosen golf," she said.
"I have Paddy playing (football) for Kolora-Noorat - he's done really well, he's come back from breaking his leg last year - and Chels and Krystal are at different (netball clubs) - one's at Leopold and one's at Barwon Heads.
"I have a bit of a spreadsheet for where I go every Saturday to watch everyone."
Portland, under captain Sandy Stewart, won the division one scratch pennant final.
East Framlingham went into the division two handicap final as underdog and defeated Portland to secure its first pennant flag for a number of years.
Camperdown 2 went into the division three handicap final undefeated and overcame Port Fairy.
"It was a great effort from a little club - we don't have a lot of female members so to have two victories was awesome," Baker said.
Email: justine.mc@austcommunitymedia.com.au
