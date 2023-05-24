COBDEN Technical School hopes to incorporate a facility which will benefit the whole community in the design works for the planned school upgrade.
Principal Rohan Keert welcomed the state government's funding for planning and developing capital works for the project in the state budget on Tuesday after $6.6 million was promised by the Labor government during the 2022 election.
Mr Keert said the school community looked forward to "kick starting planing" with the Victorian School Building Authority in the near future.
"The budget confirmation is an exciting step in the process," he said.
"At this stage we don't have any timelines.
"We do however, have some ideas that we would like to contribute to the design, including the removal of relocatable classrooms and the redesign of the main classroom and admin wings.
"In a small town like Cobden, it would be great to incorporate shared community use facility into the design."
In October Mr Keert said the school hadn't received any funding assistance for its learning spaces in its 50-year existence.
He said "big ticket items" like science and food tech facilities had been renovated using community and federal government funding, which meant the school could thoroughly upgrade its learning areas.
"The first thing will be all the removable (classrooms) will go," he said.
"The important thing for me is the kids of Cobden and small towns don't get left behind. The further you get away from the city the more you're left behind."
Funding has also been allocated for Lismore Primary School in the budget with the Labor government pledging $1.8 million in the November election.
