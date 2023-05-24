Koroit Angling Club president Phil McCosh says people are already showing interest in future editions of the Carp Fishing Classic after the inaugural instalment attracted 93 anglers.
Sixty European carp were caught during the KAC-organised competition that ran from Friday to Sunday, with Chris Dorman winning the $1000 prize for biggest carp (7.553 kilograms).
The biggest bag of carp (21) was caught by Tom Pemberton while Brenton Bishop had the heaviest individual bag of carp at 38kg.
Janine Sheen won the ladies' heaviest carp section (2.937kg) and Reghard Van Jaarsveldt (3.796kg) took out the junior division.
The competition encompassed the Hopkins River and Mount Emu Creek, with carp caught at Framlingham, Panmure, the junction of the Hopkins River and Mount Emu Creek and Darlington.
McCosh branded the event, which was mainly aimed at educating people on the noxious species, a "major success".
"It certainly has made them (people) aware that they're there and of the size," he said.
"People were surprised at how big the bigger ones were."
McCosh said the club would discuss the possibility of further editions of the event.
"Sunday afternoon people were already talking about next year's if we have it again," he said.
"There's an interest there to have it again, as a club.
"We'll sit down, we'll have a debrief about it and we'll see how it works in with our season."
McCosh said the exercise was also successful in removing potential carp, with the heaviest fish having 1.6kg of un-spawned eggs inside.
All 60 carp caught were taken by a crayfisherman to use as bait, adding more value to the exercise, according to the club president.
McCosh urged anyone who catches a European carp to alert fisheries or the CMA so it can be aware of the population's locations.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Matt is a sports journalist at The Standard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.