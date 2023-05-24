The Standard
Home/News/Court and Crime
Breaking

Winslow man, 26, jailed for three years and nine months in county court

AT
By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 24 2023 - 10:39am, first published 10:24am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Judge: Violence 'intolerable' after man refused to accept end of relationship
Judge: Violence 'intolerable' after man refused to accept end of relationship

A Winslow man who refused to accept the end of a short relationship and terrorised a woman has been jailed.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AT

Andrew Thomson

Reporter

Long-time senior journalist

Local News

Get the latest Warrnambool news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.