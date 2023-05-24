Judge: Violence 'intolerable' after man refused to accept end of relationship

A Winslow man who refused to accept the end of a short relationship and terrorised a woman has been jailed.
Jack Gapes, 26, pleaded guilty in the Warrnambool County Court on Monday to two counts of conduct endangering serious injury and one count each of threatening to damage property and false imprisonment.
On Wednesday morning Judge Anne Hassan jailed Gapes for three years and nine months, with a minimum two years and three months to serve.
Gapes has already spent 504 days in custody, about 17 months, so he has a bit over 10 months to serve before being eligible for parole.
Judge Hassan said Gapes and a woman were involved in a short relationship towards the end of 2021 and when the woman ended that relationship Gapes was enraged and responded with violence.
She said he had received two community corrections orders and spent 58 days in jail previously for related offending.
Judge Hassan said Gapes became belligerent, loud and angry, he drove fast with the woman in his ute and told her they were going to be together.
He threatened to run through her property and destroy her belongings and if she contacted police he would kill himself.
Gapes threatened to run off the road, and the petrified woman told him to do it.
When the woman refused to give Gapes her mobile phone code he used a broom to choke her.
There were other angry outbursts when Gapes grabbed the woman by the throat and squeezed her neck while she scratched his arms, back and face in a desperate attempt to get away.
He also lifted her up by the throat until the woman was on the tips of her toes and when Gapes released the woman was coughing uncontrollably.
In a victim impact statement the woman said she was paranoid and fearful for her safety and didn't want anyone else to experience what she had with Gapes.
Judge Hassan said Gapes had a serious and entrenched history of intimate partner violence.
She said Gapes' most recent offending was another serious example and involved dangerous, coercive, violent and erratic behaviour.
The judge said he bullied the victim, took her against her will and terrorised her.
Ms Hassan said the two acts of choking were very serious example of family violence.
"As the court has said time and time again, male family violence against women is intolerable," she said.
The judge described Gapes prospects of rehabilitation as guarded at best and he had failed to demonstrate insight into his offending and remorse.
She said the only appropriate sentencing option was imprisonment.
