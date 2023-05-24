The Standard
Timboon golfer Alistair Gillin clinches 2023 Western District Golf Association men's championship

Matt Hughes
By Matt Hughes
Updated May 24 2023 - 3:03pm, first published 2:30pm
Alistair Gillin receives the Marc Leishman trophy for winning the WDGA men's championship. Picture supplied by WDGA
Champion Timboon golfer Alistair Gillin has added another trophy to his substantial list of accolades, clinching his first Western District Golf Association men's championship title on Sunday.

