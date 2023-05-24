Champion Timboon golfer Alistair Gillin has added another trophy to his substantial list of accolades, clinching his first Western District Golf Association men's championship title on Sunday.
The 52-year-old, fresh off division one pennant victory with Warrnambool, claimed the Marc Leishman trophy after shooting 112 across 27 holes at Hamilton Golf Club.
Portland's Julian Gollasch finished runner-up.
The WDGA was established in 2015 through the merger of Corangamite and South Western District Golf Associations, with Gillin having previously won the Corangamite championship.
The seasoned golfer said he was "happy with the win".
"I was surprised with the score that I had I was able to finish in front," he said.
"I didn't play that great I sort of fumbled it around, didn't get in a lot of trouble and made a couple of good putts on the last nine holes and got to a score which was good enough to be in front.
"I get my name on the Marc Leishman Trophy, that's always a bonus to win a trophy with his name on it."
Gillin acknowledged his preparation in the lead-up to the event was minimal.
He said he hadn't hit a ball since the pennant final two weeks before, where his Warrnambool side overcame Camperdown 6-1 at Port Fairy.
"I hadn't looked at the clubs because normally after pennant finishes each year I put the clubs aside and I have a bit of a break because the cows are calving and it's busy on the farm, it's starting to get a bit cooler, a bit colder and a bit wet," he said.
"I'm a fairweather golfer these days now that I've reached a certain age.After pennant finishes I normally have a bit of a break and don't do much with golf for a while. But because it was on, I put my name down to be eligible for country week later this year so I thought I'd better do the right thing and go up and support the event and the district if I want to go away and represent the district."
Other winners from Sunday include under 21 27-hole champion Fred Beasley (Terang) who shot 115 and 27-hole B grade champion Tim Sheldon (Warrnambool) who had 129.
