Man chased by helicopter remanded in custody

UPDATE, 12.53pm:
A Warrnambool man has been remanded in custody after appearing in Geelong court on 13 charges.
Keiron Miller, 28, appeared in the Geelong Magistrates Court for a bail/remand hearing where he did not apply for bail.
He was remanded in custody until June 5 with his custody management issues including mental health.
A magistrate ordered Mr Miller to be assessed by a psychiatric nurse as soon as possible.
Earlier: A Warrnambool couple have been arrested in a stolen Holden SSV Redline sports wagon after being tracked by the Victoria Police air wing.
A Victoria Police media liaison spokeswoman said police officers observed an allegedly stolen car in the Melton area on Tuesday afternoon.
"The Air Wing followed the car until it pulled into a shopping centre car park off Heaths Road in Hoppers Crossing," she said.
"The male driver and a female passenger were arrested a short time later."
Detective Senior Constable Haydn Templeton, of the Western Region Crime Squad, said a Warrnambool man, aged 28, and a Warrnambool woman, 27, were arrested about 4pm Tuesday at Hoppers Crossing.
The air wing followed a white Redline Holden sports wagon allegedly stolen from a Colac car yard early last week before police pounced and made the arrests.
The vehicle is valued at more than $60,000.
The man will appear in the Geelong Magistrates Court on Wednesday for a bail/remand hearing.
He has been charged with 13 offences, including theft of a vehicle and associated crimes.
The woman has been charged with 12 offences.
Early last Tuesday morning a grey Holden sports wagon stolen from a Colac car yard was captured on security camera footage filling up at a Camperdown service station.
Two expensive Holden sports wagons, worth more than $130,000, were stolen from the Colac Motor Group overnight on Monday.
A statewide alert was put out for the vehicles.
The sports wagons were parked at the businesses on Princes Highway Colac west.
One was a white 2017 Holden VF SSV Redline sports wagon valued at $68,000 with registration plate number CHR-118.
The second was a grey 2017 Holden SSV RE Redline sports wagon valued at $64,000 with registration plate number 1MD-8TA.
It's believed the Colac Motor Group had been targeted because of the sports wagons in the lot.
Police said the Colac Motor Group was now considering an upgrade to their security systems.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Long-time senior journalist
Long-time senior journalist
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.