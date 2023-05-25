Demand for Warrnambool's toy library has surged with families looking to spend less on children's toys during the cost of living crisis.
With half of the $220 million Australians spend on toys each year ending up in landfill within 12 months, its members are conscious of their environmental footprint.
The group received a Warrnambool City Council grant of $5000 to purchase high-quality sustainable toys made from wood and recycled plastics.
Committee member Jymia Payne said it had more than 1000 toys, 135 active members and it was only getting busier.
"Toy libraries, like ours, play an important role in the community by reducing the number of toys ending up in landfill, as well as offering affordable access to a wide range of toys," Ms Payne said.
She said parents were mindful of their consumption and wanted to provide engaging, educational and age-appropriate toys and activities, many of which were transitory or costly items with a short lifespan.
Committee member Stephanie Tuisuva made a conscious effort to not buy any new toys for their third child Isoa, 2, due to budget, environmental and space reasons.
"I come and get toys for all of our kids," she said. "It's been fantastic. It means I can refresh their toys every fortnight whatever developmental stage they're up to."
She said its gold membership - $100 annually - was its most popular. Go to the group's Facebook page or email warrnambooltoylibrary@gmail.com for more information.
IN OTHER NEWS
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Have you signed up to The Standard's daily newsletter and breaking news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in the south-west.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.