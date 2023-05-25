The Standard
Warrnambool Toy Library demand increases due to financial and sustainability reasons

By Madeleine McNeil
Updated May 25 2023 - 1:51pm, first published 1:45pm
Warrnambool Toy Library's Jymia Payne said its numbers were increasing as south-west families looked for affordable and sustainable solutions. Picture by Anthony Brady
Warrnambool Toy Library's Jymia Payne said its numbers were increasing as south-west families looked for affordable and sustainable solutions. Picture by Anthony Brady

Demand for Warrnambool's toy library has surged with families looking to spend less on children's toys during the cost of living crisis.

