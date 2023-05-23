Police will seek reports from fire fighters before heading towards a committal hearing for a woman accused of torching her own public housing home.
Ajak Nyakic, 35, has been charged with arson and reckless conduct endangering life.
An administrative hearing has now been held in relation to the charges at the Warrnambool Magistrates Court.
Police allege Ms Nyakic deliberately set fire to her home in Golden Springs Court on June 13 last year.
It is a public housing property, the dwelling was extensively damaged, with the cost of repairs estimated at between $225,000 to $265,000.
A lawyer for Ms Nyakic requested that statements be obtained from fire fighters who attended the scene as there is not an arson chemist report available.
She said it would be prudent to see those statements before the charges progressed towards a committal hearing and could clarify what happened before the alleged offence.
In particular the lawyer wanted to know where the fire started and whether it could have been accidental.
Magistrate Gerard Lethbridge said he would adjourn the matter for one last time so the witnesses could provide statements but it was time for the matter to progress.
The case was adjourned for a further committal mention hearing in the Warrnambool court on June 16.
