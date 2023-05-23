The Standard
A Warrnambool woman, 35, has been charged with arson after allegedly torching her own house.

By Andrew Thomson
Updated May 24 2023 - 9:22am, first published 8:41am
A Warrnambool woman has been charged with torching her own home. The damage bill is tipped to reach $265,000. This is a file image.
Police will seek reports from fire fighters before heading towards a committal hearing for a woman accused of torching her own public housing home.

