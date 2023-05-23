The Bureau Of Meteorology has issued a swag of warnings concerning the south-west for today and tomorrow.
There's a marine wind warning for the west coast, severe weather warning for parts of Victoria, including for the eastern part of the south-west, a sheep farmers weather alert for the south-west.
Today will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower this evening.
Winds will be north-westerly 15 to 20 km/h tending northerly 20 to 30 km/h in the morning.
Port Fairy is expecting a top of 19 degrees, Warrnambool , Portland, Casterton and Heywood 18, Hamilton 17, Colac 16 and Ararat 15.
But, it's going to get wet and windy.
The bureau is tipping between six and 15 mm of rain Thursday and a top of just 15 degrees with a freezing cold northerly wind.
A large high pressure system moving slowly across New South Wales will direct a freshening north to northwesterly airflow over Victoria today, as a strong cold front approaches from the Bight.
The front will cross the state on Thursday, while a new ridge of high pressure will extend slowly over northern Victoria on Friday and Saturday.
Gusty winds will develop ahead of a cold front during early Thursday morning across elevated parts of central and eastern Victoria, moving eastward across the state during the day and then clearing the east late on Thursday evening.
Damaging wind gust, with peak gusts of around 90 km/h, are expected from early Thursday morning, mainly over higher terrain.
Winds are expected to clear the Otways by late Thursday morning, then contract to the north-east ranges during Thursday evening and clear the state overnight.
Sheep graziers are warned that cold temperatures and northerly winds are expected during Wednesday.
Cold temperatures, rain, showers and westerly winds are expected on Thursday.
There is a risk of losses of lambs and sheep exposed to these conditions.
In relation to damaging winds, the State Emergency Service advises that people should:
